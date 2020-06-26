Three People Stabbed to Death in Scottish City of Glasgow - BBC

Three people have been stabbed to death in the Scottish city of Glasgow in the latest deadly knife attack to take place in the United Kingdom, the BBC broadcaster said on Friday

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place in a hotel stairwell in a central district of the city. The attacker is believed to have been shot dead by law enforcement officers responding to the incident, the broadcaster stated.

The Scottish Police Federation earlier confirmed that it was aware of media reports that a law enforcement officer was stabbed during the attack.

"We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre.

Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so," the Scottish Police Federation wrote on Twitter.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged citizens to adhere to police guidance warning people from traveling to or around the area where the incident took place.

"Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while @policescotland deal with this ongoing incident," Sturgeon wrote on Twitter.

Three people in the English city of Reading were killed on Saturday evening after a Libyan refugee launched a knife attack in a public park.