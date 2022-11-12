Three People Suffer Bullet Wounds Near College Montmorency in Canada - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Three people have suffered bullet wounds at a park in the Canadian city of Laval near College Montmorency, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported on Friday, citing police.

According to the report, police were called to a park at around 5:22 p.m.

local time (22:22 GMT) after shots were fired near College Montmorency. Police told the broadcaster that nothing happened inside the school, and the victims ran into the school after suffering wounds. They have not suffered life-threatening injuries.

The report said that police were looking for one or more suspects in the shooting.

Police do not have immediate information about the ages or genders of the victims.