UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries In Vetlanda Stabbing Attack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:58 AM

Three People Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries in Vetlanda Stabbing Attack - Reports

Three people among those wounded in a stabbing attack in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda sustained critical injuries threatening their lives, Radio Sweden reported on Thursday, citing a local hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Three people among those wounded in a stabbing attack in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda sustained critical injuries threatening their lives, Radio Sweden reported on Thursday, citing a local hospital.

Late on Wednesday, a man with an ax attacked people in Vetlanda, leaving eight injured.

The victims were hospitalized, but it is still unclear whether there were foreign citizens among them. The attacker, who was about 20 years old, was arrested. Swedish police are currently studying whether the stabbing attack had terrorist motives.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has denounced the attack, saying that the country will respond to "these terrifying actions the collective power of society."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Man Sweden

Recent Stories

Australia reveals 10-year plan to transform manufa ..

27 seconds ago

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falseh ..

4 minutes ago

21.8m saplings to be planted in South Punjab: Sec ..

4 minutes ago

UK to fund study on 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

4 minutes ago

National Assembly session prorogued sine die

4 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,156,923

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.