Three People Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries in Vetlanda Stabbing Attack - Reports

Three people among those wounded in a stabbing attack in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda sustained critical injuries threatening their lives, Radio Sweden reported on Thursday, citing a local hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Three people among those wounded in a stabbing attack in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda sustained critical injuries threatening their lives, Radio Sweden reported on Thursday, citing a local hospital.

Late on Wednesday, a man with an ax attacked people in Vetlanda, leaving eight injured.

The victims were hospitalized, but it is still unclear whether there were foreign citizens among them. The attacker, who was about 20 years old, was arrested. Swedish police are currently studying whether the stabbing attack had terrorist motives.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has denounced the attack, saying that the country will respond to "these terrifying actions the collective power of society."