Three People Wounded in Stabbing in Church Help Center in Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Three people were seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in a church help center in the Dutch city of Leiden on Friday morning, with police searching for the perpetrator, Dutch media reported, citing police.

An employee of the Diaconaal Centrum De Bakkerij and two volunteers were victims of the attack, the NL Times news outlet reported, adding that the suspect had fled the scene.

Several minutes after the stabbing, the emergency service sent two helicopters and several ambulances to the scene, hospitalizing the victims in a serious condition, the report said.

Motives for the attack are unclear, and the police are looking for a dark-skinned man with short hair and a beard, the news outlet added.