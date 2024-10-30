Open Menu

Three-person Crew Blasts Off For China's Tiangong Space Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Three-person crew blasts off for China's Tiangong space station

Jiuquan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Three Chinese astronauts including the country's only woman spaceflight engineer blasted off on a "dream" mission to the Tiangong space station in the early hours of Wednesday.

The new Tiangong team will carry out experiments with an eye to the space programme's ambitious goal of placing astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and eventually constructing a lunar base.

The Shenzhou-19 mission took off with its trio of space explorers at 4:27 am (2027 GMT Tuesday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, state news agency Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Among the crew is Wang Haoze, 34, China's only female spaceflight engineer, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). She is the third Chinese woman to take part in a crewed mission.

"Like everyone else, I dream of going to the space station to have a look," Wang told a media gathering Tuesday alongside her fellow crew members, lined up behind podiums and tall panes of glass to seal them off from the public.

"I want to meticulously complete each task and protect our home in space," she said.

"I also want to travel in deep space and wave at the stars."

The space agency deemed the launch a "complete success", Xinhua said Wednesday, adding that about 10 minutes after taking off, the spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.

Xinhua said the spaceship would later perform a "fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the front port of the space station core module Tianhe" to combine three modules and three spacecraft.

