Three-person Crew Blasts Off For China's Tiangong Space Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Jiuquan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Three Chinese astronauts including the country's only woman spaceflight engineer blasted off on a "dream" mission to the Tiangong space station in the early hours of Wednesday.
The new Tiangong team will carry out experiments with an eye to the space programme's ambitious goal of placing astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and eventually constructing a lunar base.
The Shenzhou-19 mission took off with its trio of space explorers at 4:27 am (2027 GMT Tuesday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, state news agency Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Among the crew is Wang Haoze, 34, China's only female spaceflight engineer, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). She is the third Chinese woman to take part in a crewed mission.
"Like everyone else, I dream of going to the space station to have a look," Wang told a media gathering Tuesday alongside her fellow crew members, lined up behind podiums and tall panes of glass to seal them off from the public.
"I want to meticulously complete each task and protect our home in space," she said.
"I also want to travel in deep space and wave at the stars."
The space agency deemed the launch a "complete success", Xinhua said Wednesday, adding that about 10 minutes after taking off, the spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.
Xinhua said the spaceship would later perform a "fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the front port of the space station core module Tianhe" to combine three modules and three spacecraft.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From World
-
One dead, several missing in Argentina hotel collapse9 minutes ago
-
Dortmund's woes continue with German Cup exit at Wolfsburg9 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters9 minutes ago
-
Google reports strong growth driven by AI, cloud9 minutes ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim says 'nothing decided yet'19 minutes ago
-
'New wave' as start-up sweeps up Thai ocean plastic19 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour govt prepares to deliver decisive first budget19 minutes ago
-
Bodies found as torrential rains slam Spain29 minutes ago
-
EU adopts extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs6 hours ago
-
Church must act faster against abusive priests: papal commission6 hours ago
-
Georgia to partially recount votes in disputed poll7 hours ago
-
One dead, several missing in Argentina hotel collapse7 hours ago