Three Persons Killed in St. Louis High School Shooting Including Gunman - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Three individuals have been killed at St. Louis, Missouri, high school shooting, including the gunman, St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday.

"We had eight individuals from the school who were transported to local hospitals.

One adult female has been pronounced at a local hospital, i believe that was from gun fire," Sack said during a press conference. "We had one teenage female remaining here at the scene. She has also been pronounced as a result of wounds she received from gunfire."

Sack said that the individuals who were injured in the incident are now being treated in the nearby medical facilities.

The gunman was hit and died at the scene and no officers were injured, Sack added.