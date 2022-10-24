UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Killed In St. Louis High School Shooting Including Gunman - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Three Persons Killed in St. Louis High School Shooting Including Gunman - Police

Three individuals have been killed at St. Louis, Missouri, high school shooting, including the gunman, St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Three individuals have been killed at St. Louis, Missouri, high school shooting, including the gunman, St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Michel Sack said on Monday.

"We had eight individuals from the school who were transported to local hospitals.

One adult female has been pronounced at a local hospital, i believe that was from gun fire," Sack said during a press conference. "We had one teenage female remaining here at the scene. She has also been pronounced as a result of wounds she received from gunfire."

Sack said that the individuals who were injured in the incident are now being treated in the nearby medical facilities.

The gunman was hit and died at the scene and no officers were injured, Sack added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died St. Louis From

Recent Stories

Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: ..

GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: Chief Secretary GB

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan proposes to include climate change sector ..

Pakistan proposes to include climate change sector in CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz celebrates Diwali in London

Nawaz celebrates Diwali in London

3 minutes ago
 UN on Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Reports: All Parties M ..

UN on Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Reports: All Parties Must Avoid Steps That Lead to E ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt approves release of Rs 2.20 bln t ..

Balochistan govt approves release of Rs 2.20 bln to provide subsidy on seeds

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.