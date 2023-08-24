Open Menu

Three PKK Members Killed In Turkish Drone Strike In Iraq: Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities

Three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed Thursday in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq's Kurdistan region, authorities said

Arbil, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed Thursday in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq's Kurdistan region, authorities said.

"A Turkish army drone struck a PKK vehicle, killing an official and two fighters" of the group -- considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey and Western countries -- in the Sidakan district, the Kurdish counter-terrorism services said.

It came as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was visiting the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Arbil after he began on Tuesday his first official trip to Iraq.

Fidan met with the Kurdistan region's president Nechirvan Barzani and prime minister Masrour Barzani.

"We have settled this question in Turkey once and for all. Now the PKK is hiding in Iraqi territory. We are working with Baghdad and Arbil to protect Iraq from the PKK," Fidan said at a joint news conference with Masrour Barzani.

On Tuesday Fidan had urged the Federal government in Baghdad to brand the PKK a "terrorist"organisation.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Prime Minister Army Turkey Iraq Vehicle Baghdad All From Government

Recent Stories

CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-f ..

CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-free

3 minutes ago
 Eight drug pushers held

Eight drug pushers held

4 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1,090 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 dead, 1,090 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago
 Minister inspects flood situation in Kasur, relief ..

Minister inspects flood situation in Kasur, relief for affectees

4 minutes ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah urs

10 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

10 minutes ago
Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

10 minutes ago
 Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

10 minutes ago
 Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station ..

Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station Dera

11 minutes ago
 Training held for staffers of Swabi University on ..

Training held for staffers of Swabi University on RTI

16 minutes ago
 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private ..

'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private school

16 minutes ago
 MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japan ..

MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japanese aquatic products

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World