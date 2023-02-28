Three Planes From UAE With Humanitarian Aid for Syria Arrived at Hmeimim on Sunday

Six cargo planes arrived in Syria from the UAE on February 26, three of them landed at the Russian airbase Hmeimim, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Six cargo planes arrived in Syria from the UAE on February 26, three of them landed at the Russian airbase Hmeimim, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"With the assistance of the Russian group of troops (forces), within the framework of international cooperation, the flow of humanitarian aid from other countries continues. So, yesterday, six cargo planes arrived in Syria from the United Arab Emirates, three of them to the Hmeimim airbase," Gurinov said at a briefing.

Since February 7, 198 planes with humanitarian aid have arrived in Syria from 19 countries, of which 73 landed and were unloaded at the Russian airbase.

Gurinov added that 826.1 tonnes of humanitarian cargo had been delivered from Russia to Syria.