MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Three police officers were injured in New York's Brooklyn late on Wednesday, during the curfew, in a confrontation with a knife-wielding attacker, media reported.

According to the NBC, the incident happened in central Brooklyn just before midnight. The attacker approached the officers on the street and slashed one of them in the neck.

A fighting started, which included gun firing, the broadcaster said, citing a police spokesperson. One police officer was struck by a bullet, and another one suffered a hand injury.

After hearing the gunfire, other officers rushed to the scene. The attacker was hospitalized in serious condition.

The officer who was slashed with a knife is also receiving treatment at the Kings County Hospital.

According to the NBC, the incident is believed to have no link to the ongoing protests over George Floyd's death.