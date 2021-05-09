UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Police Officers Injured In Southeast Of France - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Three Police Officers Injured in Southeast of France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Two members of the national police and one municipal police officer were injured as they were responding to a call in the town of Frejus in the southeast of France, media reported Sunday.

The incident began with a disturbance call and police trying to enforce the curfew ” France is still facing certain coronavirus restrictions ” and turned violent as a group of about 10 police officers was met with nearly 50 people throwing objects and burning cars, the BFMTV reported.

The police received reinforcements and the situation calmed down in the early hours of Sunday. One local police vehicle was burned, alongside two business venues. About 15 shop windows were broken.

A preliminary investigation was opened by the prosecutor's office.

This burst of violence came shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the death of a police officer, Eric Masson, who was shot dead in the center of Avignon on Wednesday. Speaking at an EU summit in Porto on Saturday, Macron offered his sympathy and said that the entire country was standing behind the family of the deceased officer.

"It is realistic to say that there is violence in our society and that it is growing. And the role of our police is being made more difficult every day by that violence," the president said.

The police are still looking for the killer of Masson. According to media reports, he was carrying out a run-of-the-mill drug trafficking control when he was shot.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Business France Vehicle Porto Sunday Family Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

3 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

4 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

5 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

5 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.