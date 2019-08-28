UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Police Officers Killed In 2 Blasts In Gaza Strip - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:12 PM

Three Police Officers Killed in 2 Blasts in Gaza Strip - Interior Ministry

At least three police officers were killed as a result of two blasts that hit the Gaza Strip late on Tuesday, the enclave's Interior Ministry said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) At least three police officers were killed as a result of two blasts that hit the Gaza Strip late on Tuesday, the enclave's Interior Ministry said.

The blasts occurred near two Hamas checkpoints.

"Three police officers were killed last night in Gaza ...

The security services were able to find out the details of this crime, identify its perpetrators and continue the investigation to find out all the circumstances," the statement said.

The Interior Ministry denied the initial reports that Israel was behind the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry declared an emergency situation in all the security structures in the enclave.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Ministry Israel Gaza All

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

46 seconds ago

1048 pass police training course in Multan

49 seconds ago

IOK people hailed for resisting India's nefarious ..

51 seconds ago

Over 20 People Killed in Fire in Bar in Mexico's V ..

58 seconds ago

Seoul Calls in Japanese Ambassador to Protest Remo ..

19 minutes ago

Fire at Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard in Russia's Nizh ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.