Three Police Officers Killed in 2 Blasts in Gaza Strip - Interior Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) At least three police officers were killed as a result of two blasts that hit the Gaza Strip late on Tuesday, the enclave's Interior Ministry said.

The blasts occurred near two Hamas checkpoints.

"Three police officers were killed last night in Gaza ...

The security services were able to find out the details of this crime, identify its perpetrators and continue the investigation to find out all the circumstances," the statement said.

The Interior Ministry denied the initial reports that Israel was behind the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry declared an emergency situation in all the security structures in the enclave.