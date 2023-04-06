NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Three police officers were killed and eight more were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's federal subject, a source in local law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that an armed clash with a group of fighters was taking place in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt in the Malgobeksky district, adding that that the fighters were pinned down in one of the houses.

Later, regional headquarters of Russia's Federal Security said that fighters opened fire on law enforcers who tried to detain them in the area of the operation.

"During clashes, three police officers were killed, eight more sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity," the source said.

The operation was launched late on Monday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a traffic police post on the border of Ingushetia and North Ossetia from automatic weapons.