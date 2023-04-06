Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Three Police Officers Killed In Counter-Terrorist Operation In Russia's Ingushetia- Source

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Three Police Officers Killed in Counter-Terrorist Operation in Russia's Ingushetia- Source

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Three police officers were killed and eight more were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's federal subject, a source in local law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that an armed clash with a group of fighters was taking place in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt in the Malgobeksky district, adding that that the fighters were pinned down in one of the houses.

Later, regional headquarters of Russia's Federal Security said that fighters opened fire on law enforcers who tried to detain them in the area of the operation.

"During clashes, three police officers were killed, eight more sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity," the source said.

The operation was launched late on Monday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a traffic police post on the border of Ingushetia and North Ossetia from automatic weapons.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Russia Traffic Border Post From

Recent Stories

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.