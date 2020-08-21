UrduPoint.com
Three Police Officers Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Central Afghanistan - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:26 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Three police officers have been killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's central province of Uruzgan, Zargai Ebadi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Friday.

According to Ebadi, the incident took place on Thursday at around 8:00 p.m. (15:30 GMT).

The vehicle, which was reportedly carrying supplies to police checkpoints, was hit by the bomb.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

