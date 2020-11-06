UrduPoint.com
Three Police Officers Killed, Two Injured By Blast In Afghan Province Of Kandahar - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Three police officers have been killed and two more injured by an explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday.

The incident took place in the earlier hours of Friday when a roadside bomb hit police officers in the country's south, the source added.

Neither Afghan officials nor the Taliban Islamist movement have commented on the incident yet.

The Afghan government delegation and the Taliban are continuing the negotiations in Doha that may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Despite the ongoing talks, Afghanistan is still engulfed in violence, with the Taliban staging attacks across the country and the law enforcement forces being engaged in operations against the Islamist group.

