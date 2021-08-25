Three police, security guard shot dead in Tanzania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Three police officers and a private security guard were killed by a gunman in a shooting near the French embassy in Tanzania's economic hub of Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, police said.

Head of police operations Liberatus Sabas told reporters that the motive of the gunman, who was killed by officers, was not known.

He said six other people were also injured.

"Residents should remain calm as we investigate the matter," Sabas said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent condolences, saying she was shocked by the killing of the three officers.