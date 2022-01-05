Three Policemen File Suits Against Trump on Eve of January 6 Anniversary - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Three law enforcement officers filed two lawsuits against former US President Donald Trump over injuries caused during the breach of the US Capitol complex on January 6, 2021, according to court documents.

One of the lawsuits was filed by Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter for physical and emotional injuries caused by the January 6 Capitol Breach. The other lawsuit, filed by US Capitol Police officer Marcus Moore, similarly seeks compensatory and punitive damages for injuries incurred that day.

"As a result of Trump's speech on January 6th, 2021, his conduct and statements leading up to and on that date, and his refusal on that date to tell his followers to stop their continued violence at the Capitol, Trump engaged in unlawful conduct that resulted in injuries to United States Capitol Police officers and Metropolitan Police Department officers, including Plaintiff," the Tabron and Carter lawsuit alleges.

On January 6, one protester was shot-dead by law enforcement during the melee when a group of supporters of former US President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results from several states that Trump has claimed are invalid. However, several law enforcement officers were reportedly injured.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Sputnik there was no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol.

The legal violations for which the officers are seeking judgement against Trump include directing assault and battery, aiding and abetting assault and battery and inciting to riot, the Moore lawsuit filing said.

The officers are several of many who have filed suit against Trump for his alleged role in instigating the events that lead to the breach of the US Capitol and subsequent injury and trauma to responding law enforcement.