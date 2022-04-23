UrduPoint.com

Three Policemen Killed In Nigeria, IS Claims Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Three policemen killed in Nigeria, IS claims attack

Gunmen on Saturday attacked a police station in central Nigeria's Kogi state and killed three policemen, an official said, as the Islamic State claimed responsibility and gave a higher toll

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Gunmen on Saturday attacked a police station in central Nigeria's Kogi state and killed three policemen, an official said, as the Islamic State claimed responsibility and gave a higher toll.

The attackers stormed the police station in Adavi town and a fierce gunbattle ensued, state police spokesman William Ovye Aya, told AFP.

"The (police) Command lost three of its officers during the gun duel," he said.

Aya said although the "hoodlums" escaped with gunshot wounds, efforts were under way "to apprehend and bring them to book." He urged residents to report anyone with bullet wounds to the police.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility in a statement on Telegram.

"Soldiers of the Caliphate attacked a police station," it said, adding that five people were killed in the raid.

Criminal gangs and jihadists have staged repeated attacks in Kogi, breaking into jails to free detained colleagues and other inmates.

In February, police foiled an attack by gunmen on a police station in the town of Okene, killing one of them.

Last September, gunmen broke into a medium security prison in Kabba, freeing more than 200 inmates, according to prison authorities.

