Three Policemen Killed, One Injured In Car Chase In Puerto Rico - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:16 PM

Three Policemen Killed, One Injured in Car Chase in Puerto Rico - Reports

Three policemen died and one was seriously injured after a man shot them with a long gun during a police chase in the northeast of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the local news agency Nuevo Dia reported

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Three policemen died and one was seriously injured after a man shot them with a long gun during a police chase in the northeast of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the local news agency Nuevo Dia reported.

According to the police narrative cited by the agency, the officers were shot while chasing a white Hyundai Accent at 3:50 p.m on Monday (07:50 GMT Tuesday).

The vehicle was found empty shortly after.

The Federal agents are at the crime scene conducting an investigation.

Governor of Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi talked to the policeman who survived the attack.

"The investigation will be carried out to identify the culprits who will be judged with the full gravity of the law," Pierluisi said on Facebook.

Mayor of San Juan Miguel Romero ordered Puerto Rican flags to be flown at half-staff for three days as a tribute, according to Nuevo Dia.

More Stories From World

