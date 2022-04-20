UrduPoint.com

Three Polish Miners Killed By Methane Explosions In Pniowek - Mining Company

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) At least three miners died at Poland's Pniowek mine in the country's east as a result of two explosions of methane, with eight miners still unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continue, Polish coal mining company JSW Group said on Wednesday.

The blasts occurred at the depth of about 3,280 feet. The second blast occurred after rescuers descended into the mine.

There was a total of 42 workers in the mine at the time of the explosion. Twelve have already been rescued and hospitalized.

"The number of victims of methane explosions at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowicze village has increased to three. The rescue operation has been temporarily suspended until restoration of a dust barrier protecting from a new methane explosion," the company said in a statement.

It added that 13 rescue teams are carrying out a search of eight miners whose fate is still unknown.

