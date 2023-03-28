Three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 Tanks Arrive in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Kiev has received three Leopard 2A6 battle tanks from Portugal, with pledges for further arms support for Ukraine, the Portuguese Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday

"Three Leopard 2A6 battle tanks provided by Portugal are already in Ukraine and have been delivered in accordance with the agreement with our partners," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that Lisbon is continuing to support Ukraine.

In January, Portugal was reportedly going to supply four Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but in March, Boris Pistorius, the German defense minister, said that 18 German and three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 battle tanks would be sent to the conflict zone in Ukraine.

In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.