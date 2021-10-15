UrduPoint.com

Three Power Plants In Northern Kazakhstan Experience Unexpected Stoppages

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Three Power Plants in Northern Kazakhstan Experience Unexpected Stoppages

Three power plants reported unexpected shutdowns of their large power units in northeastern Kazakhstan, the country's power operator said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Three power plants reported unexpected shutdowns of their large power units in northeastern Kazakhstan, the country's power operator said.

"On October 14, 2021, large 500 MW power units were shut down at Ekibastuz GRES-1 and Ekibastuz GRES-2 within several hours of each other. A boiler at the power plant of JSC EEC (Eurasian Energy Corporation) was also shut down as an emergency, decreasing generation by 150 MW. The total emergency generation cuts at the above three power plants exceeded 1000 MW," the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid operating Company (KEGOC) said in a statement.

The company noted that these emergency shutdowns could result in serious power deviations at the border with Russia and increase the risk of a system crash, given already existing power shortages.

To minimize the consequences, KEGOC limited electricity supplies to consumers with excess consumption after consulting with Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry and regional grid operators.

Samruk-Energy JSC, a shareholder of Ekibastuz GRES-1 and GRES-2, said that despite the shutdowns both stations continued to operate and supply electricity to the grid as planned.

The shut-down units are currently under repair, after which they will be put into reserve or into operation to ensure uninterrupted electricity and heating supplies during the autumn-winter period.

