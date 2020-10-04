Three Pro-Turkish Militants Killed in Car Blast in Northern Syria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Three pro-Turkish militants have been killed in a car bomb blast in the northern Syrian town of Al Bab, state-run Syria tv reported on Sunday.

Another six militants sustained injuries.

Turkish-backed militants seized the town in 2017 as a result of Ankara's Operation Euphrates Shield against the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).