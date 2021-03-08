Three protesters killed as Myanmar workers go on strike

Three anti-coup protesters were shot dead in Myanmar on Monday as demonstrators across the country sought to paralyse the economy with strike action following a weekend of night raids and arrests

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Three anti-coup protesters were shot dead in Myanmar on Monday as demonstrators across the country sought to paralyse the economy with strike action following a weekend of night raids and arrests.

The police have responded with a crackdown on demonstrators, with more than 50 people killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

Despite the risk, protesters rallied in parts of the commercial capital Yangon, the second-largest city Mandalay and other towns around the country. In some areas, the authorities once again responded with force.

In the northern city of Myitkyina, security forces used tear gas and opened fire during street clashes with stone-throwing protesters.

"Two men were shot dead on the spot, meanwhile three others including a woman were shot in the arm," a medic told AFP.