Three protesters killed in clashes with Iraq security forces

Three anti-government protesters were shot dead Friday in clashes with Iraqi security forces in Nasiriyah, medics said, the deadliest day in a week of violence in the southern city

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Three anti-government protesters were shot dead Friday in clashes with Iraqi security forces in Nasiriyah, medics said, the deadliest day in a week of violence in the southern city.

Protesters have defied a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdown measures to vent their anger at the government over poor public services.

Similar protests, also over unemployment and corruption, erupted in late 2019 and morphed into an unprecedented anti-government movement across southern Iraq and Baghdad.

But while they faded elsewhere in the country, rallies have continued to grip Nasiriyah.

This week, demonstrators have gathered outside the main governorate building to demand the dismissal of governor Nazem al-Waeli over a deterioration in public services.

On Friday, three protesters were shot dead by security forces, medics in the city told AFP.

"Another 47 people were wounded but the hospitals are all full of coronavirus patients. We're struggling to find places to treat them," one medic said.

Protesters were trying to block off some of Nasiriyah's main bridges, but security forces were responding by firing live rounds.

One protester was killed in similar confrontations on Monday and another on Thursday.

Decades of war, government graft and a dearth of investment have left Iraq's water, electricity and other public works in a pitiful state.

Many households have only a few hours of mains electricity per day and complain of polluted tap water.