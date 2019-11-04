Three protesters were shot dead overnight during a demonstration outside the Iranian consulate in Iraq's holy city of Karbala, the head of the forensics department there told AFP on Monday

Security forces in Karbala fired live ammunition to disperse protesters trying to scale the consulate walls and set fire to it, AFP correspondents said.

Many taking part in Iraq's month-long protest movement accuse Iran of propping up a government they see as corrupt and inefficient.