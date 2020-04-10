UrduPoint.com
Three Proton-M Carrier Rockets To Return To Moscow Over Technical Drawbacks - Source

Fri 10th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Two Proton-M carrier rockets are returning to Moscow from the Baikonur Cosmodrome over revealed technical drawbacks, while the third one will be sent to the Russian capital later, a source in the Russian space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

In March, the Roscosmos state space corporation discovered faulty components, produced in 2015-2016, in three Proton-M carrier rockets.

"After analyzing the situation, the experts concluded that the replacement of components of three Proton-M rockets, which are now at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, could take place only at the plant [Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center in Moscow]," the source said.

According to the source, two Proton-M rockets have already been sent to Moscow by train, while the third one will leave Baikonur later.

"According to the schedule of repair works, the rockets' readiness will ensure the launch of Express telecommunications satellites in late July," the source added.

The Express-80 and Express-103 satellites were to be launched last year, but the launch has been postponed several times.

