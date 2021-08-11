UrduPoint.com

Three Quarters Of UK Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Gov't

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Three-fourths of the UK adult population have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the country's department of health and social care said on Tuesday.

"A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75%)," the department said in a statement.

According to the Public Health England executive agency, vaccination prevented 22 million COVID-19 infections, 66,900 hospitalizations and roughly 60,000 deaths.

