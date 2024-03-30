Three Released In Dutch Hostage Drama, Situation Ongoing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Three of the hostages being held in a cafe in central Netherlands have been released, police said on Saturday, but did not yet sound the all-clear.
Authorities have evacuated the centre of the town of Ede since early morning, after several people were held at the Cafe Petticoat.
"Three hostages have just been released. The situation is not over yet," police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
Images on public broadcaster NOS showed three young people leaving the building with their hands in the air.
Police have said there was currently no reason to suspect a "terrorist motive" for the incident in Ede.
It is not known how many people were initially being held but local media have reported around four or five people are involved.
Police said they had cleared a cordon around the cafe, with residents of around 150 houses being brought to safety.
The local municipality said on its website that the town centre had been closed off and that riot police and explosives experts were at the scene.
Authorities called on residents to avoid the town centre and train traffic was being diverted.
"We see there are many questions about the motive. At this time there is no indication of a terrorist motive," police said.
Recent Stories
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
More Stories From World
-
US to restrict visas for 'multiple' Hong Kong officials35 minutes ago
-
Several people taken hostage in Dutch town45 minutes ago
-
Several people taken hostage in Dutch town: police55 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's vast visa-free zone55 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka 214-2 after Karunaratne, Mendis fifties1 hour ago
-
President of Peru's home raided in luxury watch investigation2 hours ago
-
Noted writer Chi Pang-yuan dies in Taiwan3 hours ago
-
China starts building phase II of spallation neutron source to help boost sci-tech innovation3 hours ago
-
Germany's legal weed sparks calls to protect young people3 hours ago
-
Madinah buses extend shuttle Public transportation service times during last ten days of Ramadan3 hours ago
-
One dead due to stabbing in Australia's New South Wales3 hours ago
-
Massive crowds fill Prophet's Mosque for Tarawih Prayer3 hours ago