Open Menu

Three Released In Dutch Hostage Drama, Situation Ongoing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Three released in Dutch hostage drama, situation ongoing

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Three of the hostages being held in a cafe in central Netherlands have been released, police said on Saturday, but did not yet sound the all-clear.

Authorities have evacuated the centre of the town of Ede since early morning, after several people were held at the Cafe Petticoat.

"Three hostages have just been released. The situation is not over yet," police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Images on public broadcaster NOS showed three young people leaving the building with their hands in the air.

Police have said there was currently no reason to suspect a "terrorist motive" for the incident in Ede.

It is not known how many people were initially being held but local media have reported around four or five people are involved.

Police said they had cleared a cordon around the cafe, with residents of around 150 houses being brought to safety.

The local municipality said on its website that the town centre had been closed off and that riot police and explosives experts were at the scene.

Authorities called on residents to avoid the town centre and train traffic was being diverted.

"We see there are many questions about the motive. At this time there is no indication of a terrorist motive," police said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Twitter Traffic Young Netherlands Media

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

29 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

45 minutes ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

2 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

4 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

5 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

16 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

16 hours ago

More Stories From World