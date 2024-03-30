Three released in Dutch hostage drama, situation ongoing

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Three of the hostages being held in a cafe in central Netherlands have been released, police said on Saturday, but did not yet sound the all-clear.

Authorities have evacuated the centre of the town of Ede since early morning, after several people were held at the Cafe Petticoat.

"Three hostages have just been released. The situation is not over yet," police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Images on public broadcaster NOS showed three young people leaving the building with their hands in the air.

Police have said there was currently no reason to suspect a "terrorist motive" for the incident in Ede.

It is not known how many people were initially being held but local media have reported around four or five people are involved.

Police said they had cleared a cordon around the cafe, with residents of around 150 houses being brought to safety.

The local municipality said on its website that the town centre had been closed off and that riot police and explosives experts were at the scene.

Authorities called on residents to avoid the town centre and train traffic was being diverted.

"We see there are many questions about the motive. At this time there is no indication of a terrorist motive," police said.