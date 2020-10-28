Three Right-Wing Czech Parties to Participate in 2021 Elections as Coalition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Three right-wing opposition parties in the Czech Republic signed a deal on Tuesday to create a coalition and jointly participate in the parliamentary elections next year, Petr Fiala, the leader of the opposition Civic Democratic Party (ODS), said.

In addition to the ODS, the TOP 09 and the Christian Democratic Party will join the coalition.

"This is a very important step. We want to give people the hope that populism will no longer rule in this country, idle talk and false promises will not be heard. We are ready to implement responsible policies. We have the necessary courage to make the right decisions that our republic needs today," Fiala said at a press conference.

The politician added that another right-wing party, the Mayors and Independents (STAN), was also invited to join the coalition, but its leaders have rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, Ivan Bartos, the leader of the Czech Pirate Party, said that his party and STAN may form a coalition.

According to the latest public opinion polls, the right-wing parties are among the most popular in the Czech Republic. At the same, the ruling ANO party is supported by some 25 percent of the Czech population.

The next legislative election in the Czech Republic is set to be held in or before October of 2021.