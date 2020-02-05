Three Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip Into Israel - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Three rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Twitter.

"3 rockets were just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. That's 13 launches fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians over the last week," the IDF tweet said.

Earlier Wednesday, the IDF said sirens had sounded in the city of Netivot and the area surrounding Gaza.