Three Rockets Fired From Lebanon Toward Israeli Territory - Army

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel, the Israeli army said on Thursday.

"A short while ago, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Israel," the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an informed source told Sputnik that BM-21 Grad rockets were fired from the vicinity of the Lebanese settlement of al-Qalilah toward Israel.

"Preliminary data indicate that Grad rockets were fired from the vicinity of the al-Qalilah settlement toward the territories of occupied Palestine," the source said.

Clashes at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. Palestinian militants have since launched over 1,750 rockets from Gaza toward Israel. Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. The deadly violence was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.