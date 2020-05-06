Three Rockets Hit Baghdad Military Airbase Used by US-Led Coalition - Security Source

Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, targeting a military airbase that is used by members of the US-led international antiterrorist coalition, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik on Wednesday

The rockets hit the area close to the Iraqi capital's airport earlier in the day, according to the military communications center, also known as the Security Media Cell.

"Most of the attacks on Baghdad's airport were targeting a military airfield, where advisers of the international coalition were present," the source said.

The security forces have found the rocket launcher used in the attack in Baghdad's western area of Al-Bakriya, according to the communications center.

No information regarding deaths or injuries as a result of the attack has been reported so far.

In April, the center reported rocket shelling in different parts of Baghdad several times, including the capital's "green zone" near the US embassy building and a site belonging to a Chinese oil company.

There has been an ongoing exchange of fire between various militia and the US-led coalition forces, which has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Iraq since August 2014.