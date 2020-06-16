Three Rockets Land Near Baghdad International Airport - Military Press Service

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday, the official Iraqi news Agency reported, citing the military media center.

"Three Katyusha rockets landed after midnight yesterday in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport," the center said.

No significant losses have been reported so far. The rockets were fired from the area of Makasib, located in the Baghdad province.

