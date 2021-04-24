UrduPoint.com
Three Rockets Launched From Gaza Toward Israel - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) At least three rockets have been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Terrorists in Gaza fired 3 rockets toward Israel. 2 rockets exploded near the security fence.

1 rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," IDF said on Twitter late on Friday night.

According to the IDF, the rockets triggered air raid sirens in the Kissufim kibbutz adjacent to the Gaza Strip, as well as in other nearby areas.

Local officials said, as cited by The Times of Israel on Friday, that none of the projectiles fell in the community.

