Three Rockets Launched Toward Southern Israel From Gaza - IDF

Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel on Monday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said hours after targeting Hamas in retaliation for Sunday launches.

"It's 7AM [04:00 GMT]. 3 more rockets have been fired toward southern Israel, disrupting what should have been a typical morning. Parents are waking their children and rushing them to bomb shelters," the IDF said on Twitter on Monday.

About half an hour earlier, the IDF said that air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel.

On Sunday, a total of four rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza. Two of the rockets exploded inside Gaza; one was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

According to the IDF, no Israeli casualties have been reported so far.

The Israeli forces attacked Hamas targets in response to the Sunday rocket launches from Gaza.

"In response to the explosive arson balloons & 4 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel yesterday, IDF tanks just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

In the early hours of Sunday, the IDF detected another rocket launch from Gaza into Israeli territory. The projectile reportedly landed in a field. The Israeli forces targeted a Hamas military post in southern Gaza in response to the rocket attack.

