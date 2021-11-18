UrduPoint.com

Three Russian Aircraft Arrive In Afghanistan To Evacuate 380 People - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Three Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft arrived in Afghanistan on Thursday to evacuate 380 citizens of Russia and other countries as ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the boarding of evacuees is underway.

"The evacuation by military transport aircraft from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of more than 380 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia) Ukraine and Afghanistan is organized," the ministry told reporters.

The ministry added that each of the three aircraft delivered 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Afghan population.

