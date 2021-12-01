UrduPoint.com

Three Russian Aircraft Arrive In Kabul To Evacuate People, Deliver Cargo -Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Three Russian aircraft arrived in Kabul to evacuate citizens, and delivered 36 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Three Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense delivered humanitarian cargo to the Kabul airport and are landing evacuees for departure from Afghanistan.

Each Russian military transport aircraft transports humanitarian cargo from the Russian Federation for the Afghan population. A total of 36 tonnes of humanitarian cargo has been delivered by the planes," the ministry said.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu organized the third evacuation by air from Afghanistan of "more than 380 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying in Russian universities."

