Three Russian Aircraft Depart for Afghanistan to Evacuate People, Deliver Aid - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Three Russian military transport aircraft departed for Afghanistan to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu organized the third evacuation by air from Afghanistan of "more than 380 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying in Russian universities.

"

"Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, to conduct the evacuation, formed an air group of 3 military transport aircraft, which quickly departed the Chkalovsky airfield for Kabul. The first plane... with humanitarian aid landed at the airport of Kabul of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Every Russian military transport aircraft also carries a humanitarian cargo from Russia for the population of Afghanistan.