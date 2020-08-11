UrduPoint.com
Three Russian Diplomats Leave Slovakia With Families On Expulsion Order - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Three Russian Diplomats Leave Slovakia With Families on Expulsion Order - Embassy

Three Russian diplomats and their families left Slovakia on Tuesday after the country declared them personae non grata, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bratislava, Vladislav Kulikov, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Three Russian diplomats and their families left Slovakia on Tuesday after the country declared them personae non grata, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bratislava, Vladislav Kulikov, told Sputnik.

"Three diplomats were declared personae non grata. They and their families have left the country," Kulikov said.

More Stories From World

