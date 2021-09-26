Three Russian Fighters Escort US Bomber B-52H Over Pacific - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Three Russian Su-35S fighter jets escorted on Sunday a US B-52H strategic bomber that was approaching Russia's border in the Pacific Ocean, the country's defense ministry said.

According to the Russian National Defense Control Center, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the state border over the Pacific.

"To identify and escort the foreign aircraft, three Su-35S fighters from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District were scrambled into the air. The crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces fighters identified the air target as a strategic bomber B-52H of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean," the center said in a statement.