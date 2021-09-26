UrduPoint.com

Three Russian Fighters Escort US Bomber B-52H Over Pacific - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Three Russian Fighters Escort US Bomber B-52H Over Pacific - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Three Russian Su-35S fighter jets escorted on Sunday a US B-52H strategic bomber that was approaching Russia's border in the Pacific Ocean, the country's defense ministry said.

According to the Russian National Defense Control Center, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the state border over the Pacific.

"To identify and escort the foreign aircraft, three Su-35S fighters from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District were scrambled into the air. The crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces fighters identified the air target as a strategic bomber B-52H of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean," the center said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.