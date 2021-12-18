UrduPoint.com

Three Russian Planes Take Off From Kabul With About 200 Evacuees - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Three planes of the Russian Defense Ministry left Kabul with about 200 Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students studying in Russia, the ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the planes delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

"Three military transport aircraft that shipped humanitarian aid to Kabul Airport, left Afghanistan with evacuated citizens aboard. About 200 Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students who study in Russia are aboard the Ilyushin Il-76 planes," the statement read.

The planes will land at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region, according to the ministry.

This evacuation operation is the fourth organized by the defense ministry upon the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This past August, the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) took over Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country. In September, the Taliban announced an interim government.

