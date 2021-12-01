Three Russian Planes With 214 People Aboard Depart From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three Russian planes that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul have departed from Afghanistan with 214 people aboard, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Three Russian planes that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul have departed from Afghanistan with 214 people aboard, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Three military transport aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport, finished the boarding of evacuees and took off from Afghanistan.

Onboard the Il-76 aircraft there are 214 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying at universities Russia," the ministry said in a statement.