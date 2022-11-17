UrduPoint.com

Three Russian Sailors Detained In Egypt Over Drug Smuggling Arrive In Moscow - Trade Union

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Three Russian Sailors Detained in Egypt Over Drug Smuggling Arrive in Moscow - Trade Union

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Three of the five Russian cargo ship sailors who were earlier detained in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria over the alleged transportation of drugs arrived in Moscow on Thursday morning, the Southern territorial organization of the Russian Seafarers' Union said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Consulate General stated that five Russian citizens who were crew members of the Soy cargo ship were arrested in Alexandria, presumably due to the fact that drugs containing narcotic substances were found on board the vessel. According to the diplomatic mission, the cargo ship, which sails under the flag of the Comoros, was seized on November 4.

The union said that the sailors were supposed to depart for Moscow on November 17.

"The plane with the sailors landed in Moscow in the morning," the union's press service told reporters.

According to the press service, the sailors bought air tickets at their own expense, while two other sailors remain in Egypt.

Earlier in the month, Russian diplomats told Sputnik they would seek strict observance of all the rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens, including ensuring regular consular visits.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Drugs Egypt Alexandria Comoros November All

Recent Stories

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

37 minutes ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

2 hours ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

3 hours ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.