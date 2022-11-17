Three Russian Sailors Detained in Egypt Over Drug Smuggling Arrive in Moscow - Trade Union

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Three of the five Russian cargo ship sailors who were earlier detained in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria over the alleged transportation of drugs arrived in Moscow on Thursday morning, the Southern territorial organization of the Russian Seafarers' Union said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Consulate General stated that five Russian citizens who were crew members of the Soy cargo ship were arrested in Alexandria, presumably due to the fact that drugs containing narcotic substances were found on board the vessel. According to the diplomatic mission, the cargo ship, which sails under the flag of the Comoros, was seized on November 4.

The union said that the sailors were supposed to depart for Moscow on November 17.

"The plane with the sailors landed in Moscow in the morning," the union's press service told reporters.

According to the press service, the sailors bought air tickets at their own expense, while two other sailors remain in Egypt.

Earlier in the month, Russian diplomats told Sputnik they would seek strict observance of all the rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens, including ensuring regular consular visits.