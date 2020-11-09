UrduPoint.com
Three Russian Servicemen Killed In Attack By Fellow Officer - Western Military District

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Three Russian servicemen were killed in an attack by a fellow officer at a military base in the Voronezh region, the Western Military District reported on Monday.

According to the Western Military District, in the early hours of Monday, a serviceman on duty attacked the officers, who arrived at the site to monitor his activities.

"Three servicemen were fatally wounded," the Western Military District said in its press release, adding that the attacker ran away after seizing weapons from one of them.

While the site of the attack was not disclosed officially, sources in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik this happened at the Baltimor military airfield in the city of Voronezh.

Chiefs of the military base and law enforcement bodies are trying to establish the whereabouts of the attacker.

