Three Russian Servicemen Lightly Injured In IED Incident In Syria - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Three Russian Servicemen Lightly Injured in IED Incident in Syria - Defense Ministry

Three Russian servicemen were lightly injured when an improvised explosive device blew up in front of the military police's armored vehicle in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Three Russian servicemen were lightly injured when an improvised explosive device blew up in front of the military police's armored vehicle in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"On December 2, during a reconnaissance mission on a route of a joint Russian-Turkish patrol, 1.

5 kilometers [0.9 miles] west of the town of Koran an improvised explosive device went off in front of an armored vehicle of the Russian military police," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the three servicemen who were in the vehicle received light injuries and bruises. There was some damage to the vehicle as well.

