Three Russian Soldiers Wounded In Attack By North Korean Poaching Suspects - FSB

6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

Three Russian Soldiers Wounded in Attack by North Korean Poaching Suspects - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Three Russian border service personnel were injured in an attack by a crew of a North Korean ship in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

The border service discovered two North Korean ships and 11 motor boats that were poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone.

"One ship with 21 crew was detained. The crew of the other North Korean ship (more than 45 people) attacked with weapons the members of the patrol group of the border service ship. Three troops received wounds of varying degrees of severity," the FSB said.

