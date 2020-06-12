Three Russian Terror Suspects Arrested in Crimea, 1 Put Under House Arrest - Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Kiev district court in the Crimea's Simferopol has ruled to take three Russian nationals, suspected of plotting a terror attack, into custody until August 10, and put another suspect under a house arrest, the court's spokesperson, Feride Ilimdarova, said on Friday.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terror attack, having detained five extremists. The detained persons were preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device at a market in Simferopol, and were previously involved in promoting terrorism and extremism ideology online.

The FSB has seized Improvised bombs, firearms and bladed weapons. The detained extremists are linked to Ukrainian radicals engaged in fighting in Donbas.

"Based on the results of the judicial review, the three suspects were taken into custody as a preventive measure until August 10, another suspect was put under house arrest for the same period of time," Ilimdarova told reporters.

According to the spokesperson, the arrested persons are suspected of plotting a terrorist act and a number of other crimes.

She added that the suspects would have the right to appeal to the Crimean Supreme Court starting from Saturday.