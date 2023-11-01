Open Menu

Three Russians Arrested In New York For Shipping Arms Components

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said.

Nikolay Golstev, 37, and his wife, Kristina Puzyreva, 32 -- both Russian-Canadian -- were arrested along with their alleged partner Salimdzhon Nariddinov, 52, who has Russian-Tajik citizenship.

The trio are accused of evading sanctions to dispatch, over the course of a year, "over 300 shipments of restricted items, valued at approximately $10 million, to the Russian battlefield," Ivan Arvelo, special agent with the US Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement.

The federal prosecutor's office for the Eastern District of New York said that "more than $1.1 million in proceeds" had also been seized Tuesday from domestic bank accounts.

Components linked to the group's two Brooklyn-based companies "have been found in seized Russian weapons platforms and signals intelligence equipment in Ukraine," including guided missile systems, drones, tanks and helicopters, the Department of Justice said in a statement announcing the charges.

"These entities unlawfully sourced, purchased and shipped millions of dollars in dual-use electronics from US manufacturers to sanctioned end users in Russia," the statement said.

"The defendants were aware that the electronics being exported had potential military applications," the statement added, describing the alleged plot as "a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian entities, including companies affiliated with the Russian military."

The three defendants were taken into custody at the end of their arraignment, at the request of federal prosecutors, without yet entering a plea.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Wife Bank New York Citizenship From Million

Recent Stories

Manal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram welcome baby boy

Manal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram welcome baby boy

3 minutes ago
 Get Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter with M ..

Get Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter with My Emirates Pass

10 minutes ago
 Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola ..

Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, stude ..

FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, students: Dr Khurram Tariq

23 minutes ago
 PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

16 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

16 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka ..

Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka Ashraf in TV show

43 minutes ago
 ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its com ..

ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its community

46 minutes ago
 King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dub ..

King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dubai: palace

16 minutes ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

16 minutes ago
 WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achie ..

WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achieve carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World