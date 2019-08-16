UrduPoint.com
Three Russians Kidnapped By Pirates Off Cameroon's Coast - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:32 PM

Three Russian nationals have been kidnapped by pirates off Cameroon's coast, and Russian diplomats are making effort to enable their release, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Three Russian nationals have been kidnapped by pirates off Cameroon's coast, and Russian diplomats are making effort to enable their release, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry, pirates attacked on Thursday Danish shipowner Ultrabulk's cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, near Cameroon's Douala port. The ministry added, citing Marlow Navigation Russia company, that the pirates kidnapped eight crew members, including three Russian nationals.

"According to reports by the Russian Embassy in Yaounde, Cameroonian authorities and representatives of the shipowner are making steps to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Russian diplomats are cooperating actively with competent Cameroonian agencies and shipowners to promote urgent release of the Russian nationals," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The spokesman of the Danish Ultrabulk later dismissed in a comment to Sputnik the information that the company owned the cargo vessel hijacked by the pirates. At the same time, the German MarConsult Schiffahrt company has confirmed that the ship belonged to it.

