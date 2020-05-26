MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Three Russians who were kidnapped by pirates in Benin's territorial waters in April have been recently released, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"According to the information of the Russian Embassy in Nigeria, on May 23, the three Russians ” Tommi Ritscher container ship crew members who were seized by pirates on April 19 in Benin's territorial members ” were released," Zakharova said in a comment, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

On the same day, they took a charter flight from Lagos to Frankfurt, for returning to Russia afterwards, Zakharova specified.

"The health condition of the sailors is assessed as satisfactory," the Russian Foreign Ministry added, expressing gratitude to everyone who assisted the rescue.

Pirates attacked the Tommi Ritscher container ship, sailing under the Portuguese flag, on April 19, when it was anchored in Benin's port city of Cotonou. According to the Russian Embassy in Benin, Benin's navy boarded the ship early on April 21 and found 11 crew members who managed to barricade themselves during the raid. It was also established that pirates have left Benin's territorial waters with eight hostages, including three Russians, and citizens of Ukraine, Bulgaria and Philippines.